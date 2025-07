Delaware's ban on Styrofoam, some single-use plastics takes effect

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Starting Tuesday, Styrofoam and some single-use plastics in restaurants and at food trucks will no longer be allowed.

The state will also prohibit plastic stirrers and straws unless a customer asks for them.

The legislation was signed into law in 2022 and gave food establishments in Delaware until July 1, 2025, to comply.

Environmentalists applaud the measure, but restaurants raised concerns over costs.