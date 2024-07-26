Boar's Head ready-to-eat deli meats recalled amid multi-state listeria outbreak

34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the USDA.

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Boar's Head is recalling all liverwurst products, as well as some other ready-to-eat deli meat products because it may contain listeria, according to the USDA.

The Boar's Heat recall comes as the FDA investigates a recent multi-state listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats.

The ready-to-eat Boar's Head liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life.

The USDA says the liverwurst products include the 3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA." The products shipped to retailers have a sell-by dates ranging from July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, and are printed on the side of the packaging.

To see a list of liverwurst product labels included in the recall, click here.

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024.

The following deli meat products are subject to recall:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head BOLOGNA" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head BEEF SALAMI" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT" with sell by date "AUG 15" on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head GARLIC BOLOGNA" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head BEEF BOLOGNA" with sell-by date "AUG 10" on the product packaging.

The products subject to recall were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide and have an establishment number "EST. 12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

Listeria concerns

As of July 25, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the USDA. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) continues to work with the CDC and state partners.

The two deaths were reported in Illinois and New Jersey.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In people who are pregnant, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS said there is concern that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators and in retail deli cases. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell these products with the referenced sell-by dates. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, and consumers who have purchased these products should clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc., Customer Service at 1-800-352-6277. Media with questions can contact Elizabeth Ward, Vice President of Communications, Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc., at media@boarshead.com.