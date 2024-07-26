Vegetables, herbs sold at Walmart, Aldi, Kroger recalled in 15 states due to Listeria concerns

The FDA announced the recall expanded to at least 18 vegetables.

More than a dozen staple summer vegetables, including cucumbers, green bell peppers, and parsley, have been voluntarily recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Details about Walmart, Aldi vegetable recall



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week that Ohio-based Wiers Farm Inc., has expanded its earlier recall to now include additional produce that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), Wiers Farm Inc., said in the FDA recall that its investigation into these vegetables came after reports by the Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD). This expansion is in response to that investigation. Products involved in this expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 (2024). Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation.

As of time of publication, the agency said there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported.

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Walmart listed the produce recall on its website with a link that directs customers to the announcement from Wiers Farm and the FDA.

In tandem with the original recall, Aldi issued its own recall notice for customers on Monday, alerting shoppers in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia who may have purchased Freshire Farms jalapeños, green peppers and green beans.

"ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund," the company stated. "ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall."

Recalled vegetable product information



Bulk items sold individually or by the pound at various retailers in impacted states

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro - sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber - whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

Mustard Greens - sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley - sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

Click here for additional distribution information from the FDA on the above produce products.

Walmart

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 - 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 - 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans - UPC 073064200846 - variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber - UPC 073064459619 - 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano - UPC 073064201829 - 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper - UPC 073064201416 - 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber - UPC 073064201423 - 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash - UPC 073064201447 - 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash - UPC 073064201430 - 2 count tray

Aldi

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans - 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos - 8 oz bag

Where recalled vegetables were sold



According to the FDA, the affected produce was sold at select Walmart stores in 15 states: CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV.

Produce impacted by the same voluntary recall was also sold at Aldi stores in five of those same states: KY, NY, OH, PA and WV.

What to do with recalled vegetables purchased from Walmart, Aldi



As with any recalled products, the company has urged customers not to eat and to discard any potentially affected produce.

Consumers with questions about this recall may contact Wiers Farm, Inc. directly by phone or email.

Symptoms, side effects of listeria monocytogenes



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause severe illness "when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food. Those at higher risk include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC says.

"If you are pregnant, it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in your newborn," the CDC states on its website. "Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill."

According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.