Caught on video: Delivery driver accused of stealing $101 in cash from South Jersey restaurant

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A delivery driver is accused of stealing cash from a South Jersey restaurant, and now there's video of the crime.

It happened at the Applebee's on Cross Keys Road, in Gloucester Township, back in March.

Authorities say the driver falsely claimed that an order was incomplete after picking it up. When an employee went to investigate, the driver allegedly took $101 in cash that was sitting on a nearby table before he left the restaurant.

Police say the food delivery company has only provided the driver's name, "David," but hasn't cooperated with the investigation since.

