24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lightning bolt strike narrowly misses startled delivery driver in New Jersey: WATCH

WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 11:25AM
Delivery driver nearly struck by lightning in New Jersey
The almost strike took place in Wayne, New Jersey.

WAYNE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Video captured the reaction of a startled delivery driver who was nearly struck by a bolt of lightning outside a house in Wayne, New Jersey.

In the video, the delivery driver is seen approaching the front door of the home, when a bolt of lightning strikes the ground behind him during Monday night's storms.

The driver ducks and lets out an audible yell immediately after the lightning strike.

Video eventually shows a person inside the home take a package from the delivery driver.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt, but it's a poignant reminder to think of the safety of delivery drivers during dangerous weather.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW