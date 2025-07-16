Lightning bolt strike narrowly misses startled delivery driver in New Jersey: WATCH

The almost strike took place in Wayne, New Jersey.

The almost strike took place in Wayne, New Jersey.

The almost strike took place in Wayne, New Jersey.

The almost strike took place in Wayne, New Jersey.

WAYNE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Video captured the reaction of a startled delivery driver who was nearly struck by a bolt of lightning outside a house in Wayne, New Jersey.

In the video, the delivery driver is seen approaching the front door of the home, when a bolt of lightning strikes the ground behind him during Monday night's storms.

The driver ducks and lets out an audible yell immediately after the lightning strike.

Video eventually shows a person inside the home take a package from the delivery driver.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt, but it's a poignant reminder to think of the safety of delivery drivers during dangerous weather.

