Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from chamber after outburst during Trump speech

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.

WASHINGTON -- In a dramatic scene only a few minutes into President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday, a longtime Democratic congressman interrupted the speech in an outburst that eventually caused him to be ejected from the House chamber.

Trump had just referenced the Nov. 5 election, calling his victory a "mandate," when Rep. Al Green, an 11-term Democrat representing the Houston area, stood up, pointing his cane at the dais and shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid."

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, shouts as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

Trump sought to continue with his speech, referencing his popular vote victory and then a poll he said shows Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, but Green continued to interrupt, drawing boos and then chants of "USA! USA!" from the Republican side of the chamber.

SEE ALSO: Fact-checking President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress

Finally, House Speaker Mike Johnson jumped in, banging his gavel: "Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House, and to cease any further disruptions. That's your warning."

When Green's protest continued, Johnson called the sergeant at arms to escort Green from the House chamber.

Green later told ABC News he'd welcome any consequences from his disruption, saying he was "following the wishes of conscience."

"There are times when it it better to stand alone than not stand at all," he added.

Following the speech, Johnson said Green should be censured for his disruption.

"It's a spectacle that was not necessary. He's made history in a terrible way. And I hope he enjoys it," the House speaker told reporters after the address. "If they want to make a 77-year-old heckling congressman the face their resistance, the Democrat party. So be it. We will not tolerate it on the House floor."

A censure is a formal reprimand by the House for violations of the House code of conduct and serves as a public condemnation of their behavior.

Johnson said he's "quite certain" there will be several Republicans who will bring forward a censure resolution against Green and he would put the resolution up for a vote on the House floor.

Other Democrats in the audience sought to display their displeasure with Trump in slightly less disruptive ways. Several of them held up black signs reading "False," "Save Medicaid," "Protect Veterans," and "Musk Steals." Other staged walkouts throughout the speech.