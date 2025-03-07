The Sunoco Twin Oak-Newark Pipeline is operated by Energy Transfer and spans more than 100 miles from Philadelphia to Newark, NJ

Energy Transfer must provide water to Bucks Co. residents impacted by jet fuel pipeline leak: DEP

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an order on Thursday, requiring pipeline operator Energy Transfer to provide water to residents affected by a jet fuel leak in Bucks County.

Energy Transfer will have to install point-of-entry-treatment systems to over 100 homes in Upper Makefield Township's Mt. Eyre neighborhood, as well as remediate the affected areas.

Residents were told in January that a broken underground Sunoco pipeline was leaking jet fuel, possibly for more than a year.

The spans more than 100 miles from Philadelphia to Newark, New Jersey.

