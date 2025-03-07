Energy Transfer must provide water to Bucks Co. residents impacted by jet fuel pipeline leak: DEP

The Sunoco Twin Oak-Newark Pipeline is operated by Energy Transfer and spans more than 100 miles from Philadelphia to Newark, NJ
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an order on Thursday, requiring pipeline operator Energy Transfer to provide water to residents affected by a jet fuel leak in Bucks County.
Energy Transfer will have to install point-of-entry-treatment systems to over 100 homes in Upper Makefield Township's Mt. Eyre neighborhood, as well as remediate the affected areas.
Residents were told in January that a broken underground Sunoco pipeline was leaking jet fuel, possibly for more than a year.
