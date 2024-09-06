'It was horrible': Frustrations mount over bus issues as school starts in Deptford Twp.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was the first day of classes for students in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

This was supposed to be the day the district had its busing issues sorted out, but frustrated parents say they still need answers.

"It was horrible, devastating," said Melissa Alloway whose son goes to school in the Deptford Township School District.

She said it took more than an hour and a half for their 3-year-old son to be dropped off home from Central Early Childhood Center.

RELATED: Deptford Twp. parents frustrated over missing, changing bus info ahead of first day of school

"Stressful - waiting for him," said Daniel Alloway who is his father. "Not knowing where he's at and no one is answering the phone."

"You're supposed to protect our children. They're our children and we give them to you," said Melissa.

The Alloways also said the bus did not pick up their son as scheduled on Thursday morning for the first day of school.

Jessica Maciolek had the same problem for her son in high school. In fact, she said this is the fourth year in a row the bus did not come on the first day.

"Disgruntled. Upset," said Maciolek. "I worry for my child's safety every single day when he goes to school. I don't know if he's going to get there safely. I don't know if he's even going to get picked up."

This all comes after the district said in August it would eliminate free busing for students who live within a certain distance from their school. But the district rescinded the plan due to backlash from parents and local leaders.

RELATED | South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

Now parents urge school leaders to make changes.

"They need better communication. That's my problem," said Daniel.

"Maybe give us a tracking app, so we can tell if our bus is going to be on time," said Maciolek. "Something that is going to provide us safe knowledge that our kids are getting to and from school okay."

The school district's communications coordinator said in a statement: "The staff at each of our schools did a fantastic job at both arrival and dismissal gathering as much information as they can about what specific problems need to be addressed. The details they collected have been shared with our transportation department. All the feedback received today from parents and staff will be a huge help in improving transportation accuracy and timing moving forward."

The district said it's working to rectify issues from previous department supervision.

"He got home safe," said Daniel. "That's all that really matters, but they need to work on things."

"I'll believe it when I see it," said Maciolek. "They need to do better for our kids. That's it."

The school district also advises parents to check the portal every day after 5:30 a.m. to get the latest bus updates and to email them with any issues: schoolbus@deptfordschools.org.

The Deptford mayor said Thursday's busing problems were unacceptable, and his team met during the afternoon to figure out the next best steps to make sure students are getting to and from school safely.

