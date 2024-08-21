South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

South Jersey school district to continue addressing financial strain after failed bus plan

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In South Jersey, the Deptford Township School District updated its transportation plan during a board meeting on Tuesday night.

The district announced a cost-cutting policy earlier this month that would have eliminated free bus service to students who live within two miles of their schools.

However, the plan was rescinded after the district faced backlash from the community and local leaders.

Superintendent Kevin Kanauss announced that moving forward the board will continue to explore alternative solutions to address the district's financial challenges.

"This may include difficult decisions regarding staffing, programs, extracurricular activities, and security vestibules," Kanauss noted.

He also assured those in attendance that the board would do better in the future of notifying the community of any changes that impact the district.

One of the residents' main complaints was that the board announced the scrapped bus plans only a couple of weeks before the start of school.