Day of the Dead: Celebrating life, honoring ancestors in SF's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- The glittering Day of the Dead celebration is more than a festive occasion; it's a reflection on life, mortality, and the ancestors who came before us, bridging history and the present. Observed for over 3,000 years, this traditional Mexican holiday now embraces both ancient and modern elements, offering a shared space to honor loved ones.

Rosa de Anda, executive director of the Marigold Project, originally from Mexico, reimagined aspects of the Day of the Dead to better resonate with her community. "What was I doing the ceremony for, if it wasn't to reflect the community and its challenges?" For Rosa, the celebration is a way to connect individuals on both personal and collective journeys.

Artist Danielle Revives, based in South San Francisco, transforms her studio into a haven for Day of the Dead creations. "It may look like a storage unit, but it's not," she laughs.

From altars to flower crowns honoring figures like Frida Kahlo and her grandmothers, every piece Danielle makes carries cultural significance. Her "Hungry Calaverita," a papier-maché skull, is "hungry for messages to your beloved."

Guests are invited to place notes inside the skull, which are later offered in a ceremonial burn, connecting the living with those who have passed.

Rosa reminds us that the Day of the Dead's spirit isn't confined to November 2. "Take a moment each day to appreciate the joy of being alive," she says.

The holiday's message is universal: life and death are intertwined, and remembering those who came before us enriches our lives in profound ways.