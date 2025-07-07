Caregiver found guilty after 2023 death of 2-year-old Sul'Yah Williams

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Following an Action News Investigation two years ago, there appears to be a level of justice for Sul'Yah Williams.

Two-year-old Williams was killed while in placement with the Philadelphia Department of Human Services.

Monday, a jury found one of her caregivers, Diamond Joyner, guilty of Third Degree Murder.

An autopsy report showed Williams died from blunt impact injuries that included contusions to the intestines and bleeding on the brain.

The 26-year-old Joyner will be sentenced in September.