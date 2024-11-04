'Card declined' message could be scam attempt. Here's how to protect yourself while shopping online

LOS ANGELES -- Holiday shopping is just around the corner. As you're shopping for the perfect gift online, you need to watch out for a growing scam. It all starts with a "card declined" message.

Steve McFarland, head of the Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley, shared these tips to protect yourself, plus what to do if you think your payment information has been compromised: