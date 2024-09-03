Woman charged with DUI for crash that left 2 dead on I-95 in Philadelphia

I-95 reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down interstate for hours

I-95 reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down interstate for hours

I-95 reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down interstate for hours

I-95 reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down interstate for hours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 that left two people dead in Philadelphia back in March.

Video in the player above is from a previous Action News report.

Dimple Patel was charged on August 28 with DUI, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle, and other related charges.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on March 3.

According to police, a red Prius was disabled on the left shoulder and sitting slightly in the left lane.

A gray Hyundai Elantra was directly behind the Prius, authorities say.

Investigators believe the Hyundai's driver, identified as Tolobek Esenbekov, was assisting the Prius driver, Aktilek Baktybekov.

Police say Baktybekov was standing in the roadway near the front of the Elantra and Esenbekov was getting out of the car when the crash occurred.

That's when Patel, who was driving a 2022 yellow Ford Mustang Mach-E, allegedly struck the back of the Hyundai.

Investigators say she was going 71 to 72 mph when it happened and was using the BlueCruise hands-free driving feature and Adaptive Cruise Control systems.

The collision caused a four-car crash, with Baktybekov and Esenbekov both being struck.

They later died from their injuries.

Patel is expected to turn herself into Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday morning, troopers say.