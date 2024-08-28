Souderton Area School Board director apologizes for comments posted about Kamala Harris

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The director of the Souderton Area School Board in Montgomery County issued an apology on Tuesday over a comment posted on social media.

"I recently made an impulsive and unprofessional response on my personal Twitter account regarding Kamala Harris," wrote William Formica in the apology letter.

He was accused of writing that Harris performed a sex act in response to a question about the vice president's political accomplishments.

William Formica

He apologized to the board last week, saying that the incident had become "distracting."

Formica then clarified that the remark was directed at a national figure and not anyone in the community.

The apology comes weeks after outraged parents at a Souderton Area School Board meeting demanded Formica's resignation.

Formica was not present at that meeting and his social media posts were not discussed.

The next board meeting is scheduled for August 29.