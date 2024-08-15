Parents outraged after Souderton school board member allegedly posts lewd comment on Kamala Harris

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Souderton Area School Board meeting was canceled on Wednesday after the community demanded the board address a lewd comment one of its members allegedly made regarding Vice President Kamala Harris.

The controversy surrounds school board member William Formica.

Community members were outraged earlier this month after he allegedly made a post on X accusing Harris of performing sex acts to get ahead in her political career.

Formica was absent from the board meeting, but tensions were not. Within minutes, many in attendance pressed the board about Formica's post and a potential resignation.

They were issues that Frank Gallagher, superintendent of the Souderton Area School District, said would not be addressed at that particular forum.

"The board nor the administration has no authority by law to remove Mr. Formica," Gallagher told those in attendance.

Despite this, many repeatedly asked board members to amend their meeting agenda to include discussions about Formica's comment.

That response was not sufficient for many in attendance, who began to shout out their feelings of disgust and concern over a board member making those types of comments toward the vice president.

When calls for the crowd to act more orderly were ignored, the board decided to adjourn the meeting and left as community members shouted, "Cowards!"

Robyn Kitt, a parent in the district, said they deserve answers after weeks of waiting for a response from the board.

"We need to know what they're going to do about Mr. Formica and why he is still technically on the board as it is right now," Kitt said.

Kitt said she believes the board is trying to avoid addressing the controversy with hopes that people will forget about it.

Meanwhile, Alex Wisser, a member of the advocacy group Souderton Area for Responsible Leadership, said elected officials such as Formica need to be held accountable for unacceptable language and behavior.

"There are media guidelines that students in this district have to follow. There are guidelines and rules that the teachers in this district have to follow," Wisser said. "As a government official, he should be held to a higher standard."

Matt Simkins said he doesn't agree with what Formica posted on social media, but because he believes Formica was a good advocate for students who attend school in the district, he's willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

"The comment was stupid. I would love to see an apology but at the end of the day, this is a manufactured controversy," said Simkins.

Gallagher told Action News that Formica's comment was not representative of the board or the school district.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for August 29.