Dirt bike rider sought for hit-and-run that left teen injured in Oxford, Pa.

OXFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are hoping someone can identify a dirt bike rider being sought for a hit-and-run crash that left a teen injured.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Chester County.

Investigators say the person was driving the dirt bike on the unit block of South 4th Street when they hit a 13-year-old on a scooter and took off.

The teen was injured in the crash, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford police at 610-268-3171.