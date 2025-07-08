'Dirty soda' enthusiasts show off concoctions being created at Wawa

Since we don't have a dirty soda joint like Swig or Sodalicious, the hottest spot to concoct a dirty soda turns out to be - where else - Wawa!

Since we don't have a dirty soda joint like Swig or Sodalicious, the hottest spot to concoct a dirty soda turns out to be - where else - Wawa!

Since we don't have a dirty soda joint like Swig or Sodalicious, the hottest spot to concoct a dirty soda turns out to be - where else - Wawa!

Since we don't have a dirty soda joint like Swig or Sodalicious, the hottest spot to concoct a dirty soda turns out to be - where else - Wawa!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For months now, Hulu's hit show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has had everyone talking about dirty soda.

There's no set recipe for a dirty soda, only that you start with a base of soda such as Coke, Sprite, or Dr. Pepper and then add in a combo of syrup, juice or creme.

Technically, you could make one at home.

Since we don't have a dirty soda joint like Swig or Sodalicious, the hottest spot to concoct a dirty soda turns out to be - where else - Wawa!

TikTokkers are on board, posting their favorite Wawa-made dirty soda combinations.

Check out some of the creations in the video above.