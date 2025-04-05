Discount tickets for Philadelphia Theater Week, 'Pick Your Price' at Opera Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is known for its flourishing arts scene, but seeing a professional production can sometimes feel like a luxury.

Right now, there are major discount events on tap, where you can see a top-of-the-line show for the price of a sandwich or a nice cup of coffee.

"We're giving people tickets for $11 any seat in the house," says Anthony Roth Costanzo, General Director and President of Opera Philadelphia. "It is so wild."

You heard that right, Opera Philadelphia is bringing back its popular $11 'Pick Your Price' tickets for the 2025/2026 season.

"We're expanding it to 18 different shows across different theaters," says Costanzo. "From the Academy of Music to the Perelman to the Miller Theater, you're going to be able to see everything that you could imagine. We have soap bubbles to world premieres to Rossini operas. It's really exciting stuff."

This deal is so popular that the current season sold out in less than two weeks.

"We are the only sold-out opera company in America," Costanzo says. "Hearing people screaming and cheering, it's very emotional. It's cathartic and it's fun."

The new season is also a 50th anniversary celebration for Opera Philadelphia and they want you to bring the family.

"Parents: we've discovered the $11 tickets are a lot cheaper than a babysitter," Costanzo laughs. "So bring your kids!"

Also happening right now, it's Philadelphia Theatre Week.

Theater companies across the region are offering discounts and deals on tickets.

"There are a lot of different financial barriers that come to attending theater," says CJ Higgins, Director of Operations and Programming for Theatre Philadelphia. "Philly Theatre Week is a really great opportunity to maybe check out some shows that were not necessarily within your budget, or just to try something new."

At many theaters, it's pay-what-you-can.

"The numbers are what you want them to be," says Higgins. "It's however much you want to pay for a ticket. We have that deal available for 44 different theater companies and artists across the greater Philadelphia area."

Of course, you can also always visit the TKTS booth at the Independence Visitor Center for up 50% off show tickets.