Discounts, festivities on tap for second annual Philadelphia African Restaurant Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Philadelphia African Restaurant Week and our city's African, African-American and Caribbean restaurants are offering special discounts and prix-fixe menus.

Organizers say it's all about sharing culture and stories through food.

"I love to be in the kitchen," says Aisha Wahab, the chef-owner of Eatwell Philly in Old City. "I love to cook. I can close my eyes during cooking."

Aisha learned to cook from her mother in Nigeria and serves food with all kinds of rich and distinct flavors from across Africa.

"It's very different, you know, because this is authentic African food," she says.

The second annual Philadelphia African Restaurant Week is now underway, and Aisha says she was thrilled to participate again this year.

"It really helps our community, and a lot of people come through here to try our African food," she says.

More than a dozen restaurants are on board this year, and Aisha wants you to come with an open mind and an empty belly.

"I hope people come to our restaurant to try our main dishes," she says.

Everything in Aisha's kitchen is scratch-made. Her children and other family members help keep it authentic, using recipes handed down from generations, like the whole fish.

"We make African grilled fish with our local seasoning," she explains. "It's one of our big sellers."

She calls the restaurant Eatwell because: "everybody is always eating, eating, eating! They can't even stop because they really love what they're eating. I said: 'This is Eatwell!"

Philadelphia African Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, June 29, and culminates with an all-day food and music festival at Love Park.

For more information, CLICK HERE.