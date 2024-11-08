The Dish: Corn Creme Brulee at Steak 48

If you like creamed corn, we're about to give it an upgrade that's fancy, easy and will impress any guest the second they get a whiff of it!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this edition of The Dish, we're talking Thanksgiving side dishes.

We know that turkey is technically the star, but the sides MUST shine.

If you like creamed corn, we're about to give it an upgrade that's fancy, easy and will impress any guest the second they get a whiff of this gorgeous take on the classic.

Alicia Vitarelli went to Steak 48 in Center City, where they shared their treasured recipe.

"This is cream of corn, but on steroids," laughs Chef Raul Del Pozo. "We mix it up with a classic creme brulee-style finish."

It's one of the best sellers on the menu at Steak 48 in the heart of the theater district on Broad Street.

Del Pozo gets to oversee menu creation and design.

"I like to say, I have probably the coolest job in the world," he says.

It's a steakhouse, grand and luxe in scale. But they wanted this space's energy to be more electric.

"We're definitely not your stuffy steakhouse," he says. "We want to be fun."

It's a character they felt fit our city.

"I want to say with Philly, it's definitely the charisma," Del Pozo says. "It's charisma, the vibe of the of not just the city, but of the people."

Steak 48 opened during the height of the pandemic in 2020, bringing a big new presence to Broad Street from a team of James Beard nominated restaurateurs.

Steak and seafood takes center stage but don't sleep on the sides, including our corn creme brulee.

It sounds high brow, but it couldn't be more simple.

It starts with four basic ingredients: butter, flour, heavy cream and corn.

"First things first, we making a roux," he says. "It's equal parts butter and flour."

Melt down the butter and then add the flour. And make sure to keep that whisk moving!

"The last thing that you want is for it to be lumpy or clumpy," he says.

The heavy cream goes in next and keep mixing!

"Anybody can do this, any home cook," Del Pozo assures us. "Hey, my mom can do this and she burns rice in a bag."

Next, add the star: the corn.

"You can do this two ways," he says. "You can go to the grocery store and buy a pound of frozen shelled corn, which is going to work just as well. Or, if you're old school like us, you can buy fresh corn, boil it off and then take all the kernels off. It's just important that when you start the process, the corn is already cooked."

Now, season with some salt and pepper.

This is savory take on the classic and consistency is clutch.

"You want to make sure that it's thick, but it's not a dough," he explains, "and it's not loose."

Now, create personalized portions in small dishes or ramekins and it's time to have some fun. Sprinkle each one with turbinado, or raw, sugar.

This is where that creme brulee part comes into play.

He sears it with a torch, but you can simply put yours under the broiler.

It smells, looks and tastes absolutely delicious!

If you like creamed corn, we're about to give it an upgrade that's fancy, easy and will impress any guest the second they get a whiff of it!

Instructions

Preheat broiler to high and position a rack 6-inches below the heat. Butter 8 small ramekins or one 9-by-13 inch baking dish and set on a rimmed baking sheet.

Cut the kernels from the cobs. Discard cobs. In a medium saucepan, melt cup butter. Add the corn and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

In the saucepan, melt the remaining cup of butter. Add the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until the flour and butter smell toasty and begin to thicken, about 2 minutes. Add the heavy cream and stir until the mixture begins to bubble. Whisk in the salt and pepper and continue to cook for 1 more minute. Add the cooked corn and cook 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat.

Divide the mixture between the ramekins or spread in the baking dish. Sprinkle the tops with the turbinado sugar. Set under the broiler and cook until the top is browned and caramelized, 1 to 2 minutes