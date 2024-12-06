Disney CEO Bob Iger honored at Ad Council's Annual Public Service Award Dinner in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- A gala held in New York City Thursday night was a big example of how the power of the media can help bring change across the country.

Disney CEO Bob Iger was honored with the Ad Council's Award for Public Service.

He was joined on the red carpet with some fellow colleagues from Disney, ABC and ESPN, including Robin Roberts and Desmond Howard.



Angela Bassett and Lilly Singh both hosted the gala in Manhattan.

The Ad Council is a non-profit organization that has been around for 80 years. It gets storytellers together to help educate and unite people with campaigns like "Smokey Bear."

Iger was honored for the Walt Disney Company's partnership with the Ad Council, and its work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has burnished its commitment to children's hospitals.

ABC News anchor David Muir and Disney's Dana Walden, along with ESPN's Elle Duncan and the CEO of the Ad Council, Lisa Sherman, were also in attendance at the event which raised more than $9 million for the Ad Council.

