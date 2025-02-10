Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden honored at the Producers Guild of America Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Entertainment's Co-Chairman Dana Walden was honored over the weekend at the Producers Guild of America Awards for her historic contributions to television.

Disney CEO and Executive Chairman Bob Iger was there to present the milestone award to Walden.

Iger highlighted her creativity and her leadership, saying she has probably had a hand in more television series than anyone in the business.

When Walden took the stage, she looked to the future and how Hollywood would overcome the challenges they're facing due to the recent wildfires.

"Wonderful and unexpected things happen when you put great stories into the world," Walden said. "And like you, I am not exactly sure what's going to happen next to this city that we love, what I am certain of though is that the people in this room will find creative, funny and beautiful ways to remind us of the importance of the industry in this industry town."

