Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Tredyffrin Township, Pa.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, say a dispute led to a deadly shooting on Friday night.

The gunfire rang out around 5:15 p.m. near Mount Pleasant Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the dispute and shooting have not been revealed, but police confirm one person is dead and another is cooperating with investigators.

Police were searching for a third individual who allegedly fled the shooting scene, but he has since been taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

