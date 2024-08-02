WATCH LIVE

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Tredyffrin Township, Pa.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 11:47PM
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, say a dispute led to a deadly shooting on Friday night.

The gunfire rang out around 5:15 p.m. near Mount Pleasant Avenue.

The circumstances surrounding the dispute and shooting have not been revealed, but police confirm one person is dead and another is cooperating with investigators.

Police were searching for a third individual who allegedly fled the shooting scene, but he has since been taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

