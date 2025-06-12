Union representing blue collar Philly workers votes to authorize strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The union representing more than 9,000 Philadelphia public service sector employees has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike.

District Council 33 officially announced the results of the vote on Thursday in University City.

Union leaders say they've been in negotiations with the city for months without reaching an agreement.

The primary sticking points are wages, benefits and job security.

The authorization vote does not mean a strike will happen, but union leadership says it shows their commitment to negotiating a fair contract for all sides.

