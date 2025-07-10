DC33 union workers back on the job in Philadelphia after weeklong strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The members of District Council 33 headed back to work on Thursday, but say they're frustrated with the tentative contract agreement.

As workers moved in to clear out the trash in Philadelphia following the weeklong strike, we're hearing from union leadership.

"I don't know what's to celebrate. The same people who were poor yesterday are poor today. The three percent helps a little," said DC33 Union President Greg Boulware.

It comes after Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the tentative deal and the end to the nine-day walkout on Wednesday.

"This city values you and the work you do every day for our residents," said Mayor Parker.

In Northeast Philadelphia, Mack trucks were hauling away dumpsters along Red Lion and Calera roads.

In Fox Chase, there were still piles to clean up at Pine Road and Shady Lane at a designated sanitation site.

In Andorra, residents were anxiously waiting until normal scheduled trash pick up resumes on Monday.

"I'm looking forward to it. It was different," said Gina Freas of Andorra.

The new deal includes a 3% wage increase each year for three years and a $1,500 bonus in the first year.

The 9,000 union members still have to vote on the terms.

"They have the ability to choose yes or no. If the members choose to accept it, then that's fantastic. If they say no then we'd have to go back to the drawing board," said Boulware.

Union leadership hopes to hold the in-person vote to ratify the contract by early next week.