Dog dies after being left in hot car outside Parx casino; owner charged with animal cruelty

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bensalem man has been charged with animal cruelty after, police say, his dog died after being left in a hot car outside a casino.

Police say 62-year-old Andrew DeShield left his pit bull mix, named Gucci, inside his car while he was gambling at Parx Casino on Sunday.

Andrew DeShield

Officers rescued Gucci from the car and rushed the dog to a nearby animal hospital.

Despite Gucci's body temperature being 108 degrees, police say Deshield refused treatment and took Gucci home.

Officers came to DeShield's house the next day and found Gucci dead in the back of his car.

He was sent to Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of $200,000 bail.

