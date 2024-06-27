WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police officer shoots, kills dog after pit bull charged at him

By our records at Action News, this is at least the 7th time an officer opened fire on a dog since mid-April.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024 10:00AM
Pit bull shot, killed by Philadelphia police officer after dog allegedly charged at him
The 6-year Philadelphia police veteran said he discharged his weapon because a pit bull charged at him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Philadelphia police officer has shot and killed a dog.

ALSO SEE: Owner mourns dog after Philadelphia police officer shoots, kills 2 pit bulls during dog fight

This latest incident happened on the 6100 block of West Colombia Avenue in West Philadelphia on Monday.

RELATED: Cop shoots cane corso after man gets mauled by dogs: 'It was either the man's life or the dog'

The dog's owner was not there at the time and has not been located yet.

