The roadside attraction needs to recoup $500,000 in lost federal funds.

DOGE cuts leave Margate City's Lucy the Elephant in limbo

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- DOGE cuts have left a renovation project in limbo for Lucy the Elephant.

A grassroots effort has only raised $8,000 for the roadside attraction in Margate City, New Jersey.

They need to recoup $500,000 in lost federal funds.

Executive Director Richard Helfant and his Lucy team have submitted an application with the New Jersey State Economic Development Authority to hopefully recover from the half-million-dollar loss.

Money will go to replace the attraction's aging HVAC and fire suppression systems, re-finish floors and repair water-damaged walls.

This is in addition to a separate project to build a brand-new ADA compliant visitor center.

