Lucy the Elephant to get a makeover from the inside

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jersey Shore icon Lucy the Elephant is now getting a much-needed makeover from the inside.

The Margate landmark will undergo a $500,000 renovation.

Lucy has a shiny new metal skin following a 15-month-long project that was completed in 2022.

Now the inside of the 143-year-old roadside attraction will get a facelift.

That includes renovations to the heating and air conditioning system plus the flooring.

The project is expected to begin next year.