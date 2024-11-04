Trump campaign rallies across Pennsylvania as Election Day approaches

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- The Trump campaign rallied in two counties across Pennsylvania on Sunday as they tried to garner more support in the critical swing state before voters cast their ballots.

"A very, very special hello to Pennsylvania. What a great place," former President Donald Trump said to a crowd of supporters at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz.

"November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country, and together we will make America powerful again," said Trump.

Trump spoke about strengthening the country as president while taking aim at the Democratic Party and journalists.

At one point, he referred to the bulletproof glass surrounding him and said he wouldn't mind if someone shot through the reporters.

"We have this piece of glass here, but all we have over here is the fake news. And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news, and I don't mind that so much," he noted.

Trump's campaign team defended his remarks by saying, "he was making a joke."

In Delaware County, Senator JD Vance took the stage at Sun Center Studios in Aston.

"Pennsylvania, are we ready to take this country in a different direction? Are we ready to make Donald Trump the next president of the United States?" said Vance.

"I think a lot of energy is on Trump's side; seems like the momentum is on Trump's side," said Ron Poliquin who drove to the event from Dover, Delaware.

Vance focused on key issues including the economy, immigration, border security, and crime.

"I feel like Trump and Vance really do care about the everyday person and actual Americans and not their personal agenda," said Maria Poliquin from Dover, Delaware.

"Here is my message to Kamala Harris: We are not garbage for thinking that you've done a bad job, but in two days, we're going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C.," said Vance.

Trump will hold four more rallies on Monday before Election Day. He'll start in North Carolina, then head to Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania before ending the day in Michigan.

The Harris campaign will also be in Philadelphia on Monday for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway the night before Election Day 2024.

Kamala Harris' campaign is hosting the concert, which is set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

The event is expected to have performances or remarks by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.