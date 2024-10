There has been no word on who would be the headliner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A source tells Action News that the Democratic party is planning a concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway on November 4 -- election eve.

There has been no word on who would be the headliner.

Superstars like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Springsteen have all endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Action News is working to learn more details.