Donut manufacturer addresses baked goods recall, says donuts are safe to eat

Food manufacturer and wholesaler FGF Brands has addressed its recent voluntary recall of dozens of baked goods for potential listeria contamination, reassuring consumers that its products are safe for consumption and that the recalled items are no longer on the market.

FGF first initiated the voluntary Class II recall on Jan. 7, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration report. The recall, which impacted 2,017,614 cases total, included dozens of varieties of donuts -- including some sold at Dunkin' -- all of which were produced on or before Dec. 13, 2024, according to the FDA report.

Full details of the recalled products can be found here.

In a recent statement on its website, FGF said that the donut recall "was completed over a month ago (early January), and does not implicate anything that is currently, or was recently on the market."

According to the company, the recall "applied only to donut products in the U.S."

"All donuts are completely safe to eat," FGF stated. "The voluntary recall was a precautionary measure based on non product related findings at one of our donut facilities in the US. No donuts or food contact surfaces ever tested positive for listeria."

The company said it issued the statement "to clarify recent media coverage regarding FGF's voluntary recall of donuts to ensure customers have not been misled or confused."

"At FGF, food safety is our top priority," it said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact FGF's customer service team at customercare@fgfbrands.com.

FGF owns a number of brands and distributes its wholesale products to various retailers and foodservice customers. It operates facilities in both Canada and the U.S., according to its website.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that, when ingested, can cause an infection known as listeriosis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeriosis can occur when the bacteria "spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food, the agency states. Symptoms of severe illness usually begin one to four weeks after eating contaminated food but can present as early as the same day, or as late as 70 days later, according to the CDC.

The condition is most dangerous for pregnant people, newborns, people with weakened immune systems and adults 65 or older, according to the CDC. For people who are pregnant, being infected by listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth, the CDC notes.

According to the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis annually in the U.S. and about 260 people die from it.

The best way to avoid listeria, according to the CDC, is to avoid contaminated foods when possible and other high-risk foods such as unpasteurized dairy products, soft cheeses, raw or undercooked meats, and ready-to-eat deli meats unless they are reheated until steaming hot.

