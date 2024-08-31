Officials are searching for 46-year-old Dorian Yanke, who last spoke with family members on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

Missing Delaware fisherman missed call with family; Coast Guard asks for help

REHOBOTH BAY, Delaware (WPVI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Delaware fisherman who was last seen earlier this week.

Officials are searching for 46-year-old Dorian Yanke. He last spoke with family members on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

During the phone call, he reportedly informed family members he was going on a fishing trip in the vicinity of Rehoboth Bay, Delaware.

U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic

The Coast Guard says he missed a call with family members on Tuesday. He was then reported missing the next day.

Yanke is about 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, navy shorts, and a navy ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center 24/7 hotline at 215-271-4960.