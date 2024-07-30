  • Watch Now
Double shooting at Veterans Memorial Park in Chester, Pennsylvania

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 4:27PM
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot at a park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

It happened at Veterans Memorial Park, just off Engle Street, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Action News has made calls to police as the investigation unfolds.

Right now, we know that one of the victims was struck multiple times by gunfire. The other victim was shot once in the leg.

Both were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center for treatment.

It's unclear who opened fire on them and why.

