Lower Southampton police searching for serial grocery thief

The search is on for a serial grocery store theft suspect who has been caught on camera stealing from an ACME.

The search is on for a serial grocery store theft suspect who has been caught on camera stealing from an ACME.

The search is on for a serial grocery store theft suspect who has been caught on camera stealing from an ACME.

The search is on for a serial grocery store theft suspect who has been caught on camera stealing from an ACME.

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The search is on for a serial grocery store theft suspect who has been caught on camera stealing from an ACME.

Action News has obtained surveillance images of a man seen walking through the ACME in Feasterville and loading his cart.

His products of choice were bulk packages of Gatorade, Snapple products, and Red Bull. The man then hovers around the exit waiting for the coast to clear, then simply walks away without paying for anything.

Lower Southampton police believed, at first, this was a garden-variety shoplifting case.

"While I was investigating an incident that occurred on April 30, it was learned that he also committed the same kind of retail theft on April 28," said Det. Stephen Brookes.

And now, investigators think they might have a serial grocery thief on their hands.

"I put a flyer out for all the local agencies, and I was contacted by Jenkintown Police who are also investigating the same individual for the same type of retail theft," Brookes said.

Brookes also says there is no doubt that over the years since COVID, there has been an uptick in retail theft.

This suspect is so casual about his crime that investigators believe he put his items into large reusable bags after leaving the scene of the crime and then hopped on a SEPTA bus to finish the getaway.

Shoppers we spoke with say they are shocked, but not surprised by the news.

"I think that's horrible. That's why prices are going up. Well, I hope they get him," said Rosie Nolan of Langhorne.

"Somebody just stole a car from the gas station down the road a couple of weeks ago too. It's like, come on. People need to start following the rules and stop being idiots. It's a scary world since COVID, you know?" said Dave Gin of Feasterville.

Authorities are still trying to determine precisely how many such crimes this suspect might be linked to.

In the meantime, if you recognize the man in those videos please contact Lower Southampton police.