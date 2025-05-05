Conestoga High School teacher accused of having sex with student arraigned

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Chester County, Pennsylvania, teacher accused of having sex with a student was arraigned on Monday afternoon.

Only Action News was there as 35-year-old Michelle Mercogliano, of Phoenixville, entered Tredyffrin Township police headquarters.

She was subsequently released after posting bail, which was set at $100,000.

Mercogliano is a special education teacher at Conestoga High School. She's accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student and providing him marijuana.

Mercogliano was first charged last week, but investigators say she had an emergency medical situation that required attention before she could be arrested.

She is facing a long list of charges, including institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.