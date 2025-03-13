Prohibition-era whiskey bottles, still presumably full of booze, found on beach along Jersey Shore

A man found nearly a dozen prohibition-era whiskey bottles while walking along the beach at the Jersey Shore.

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man found nearly a dozen prohibition-era whiskey bottles on the beach.

Austin Contegiacomo's dog started sniffing around the sand during a walk near Margate Pier last month.

That's when he discovered 11 sealed containers, still presumably full of booze, embossed with the name "Lincoln Inn."

He posted photos of the find on YouTube and Reddit, where people went wild about the discovery.

Users believe the bottles were from Montreal, Quebec, and circulated in the U.S. during Prohibition.

The Jersey coast was part of the rum runners' route when alcohol was illegal in the 1920s and early 30s.

Contegiacomo told reporters he shared some of the bottles with friends and his father.

He does not have any plans to open the whiskey to find out if it's still drinkable.

If you want to see something similar up close, the Margate Historical Society Museum has other scavenged prohibition bottles on display.

