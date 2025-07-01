Dozens charged after cocaine trafficking investigation in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly three dozen people have been charged following an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Norristown, Montgomery County.

The district attorney's office said Tuesday that the arrests include members of three drug trafficking organizations.

A total of 28 people have been arrested so far, while arrest warrants have been issued for seven more.

The D.A.'s office said cocaine distribution has surged in recent years due to a decline in wholesale prices.

One suspect called Norristown a "goldmine," according to the D.A.'s office.

Police seized seven pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine, $138,000 and 17 firearms.

"The arrests of these cocaine and crack drug traffickers, sub-dealers and street-level dealers will make a positive impact on the lives of law-abiding citizens in Norristown," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

The leaders of the trafficking organizations were identified as:

-Terrell Bailey, 50, of Norristown

-Jerome Berry, 32, of Norristown

-Malik Noel, 49, of Philadelphia

-Oscar Gordon, 37, of Norristown

-Donta Wells, 40, of Norristown

