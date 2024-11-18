Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the musical runs Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at Miller Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get in the holiday spirit with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

"We're excited to bring the Grinch back for Thanksgiving weekend just to get your holiday season off right," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly.

"The Grinch is such an iconic figure," says composer Mel Marvin. "There's something about that image."

Egler says this Broadway musical is "definitely for kids," but "adults really love it too."

Timothy Mason wrote the book and lyrics for the musical in 1994 based on Dr. Seuss' work.

"Our show is the book put on the stage," says Marvin.

Egler says it's fun to see the story expanded into a stage show with music.

Mel Marvin composed ten original songs for the score.

"We did use the two songs, You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas, from the animated version because they are so iconic," says Marvin.

And as the story goes, when the Grinch arrives in Whoville, he tries to ruin Christmas.

"He is just mean," says Marvin.

"He's been so terrible to the Who's and they welcome him in," says Egler.

It's ultimately a story about community and redemption.

"He has a realization, because someone is really nice to him," says Marvin.

And that person is Cindy Lou Who.

"And that sort of helps melt his terrible little heart," says Egler. "And he saves Christmas."

"The heart, you can see it happen," says Marvin. "The costumes are really, really quite extraordinary."

The nine-show run includes a sensory-friendly performance.

Egler says it's fun to see "the mean old Grinch" become the person that they have over for Christmas dinner.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will be at the Miller Theater from November 26 through December 1, 2024.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical | Tickets

Miller Theater

250 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102