Eagles get closer look at backup QBs in 14-13 preseason win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPVI) -- The Eagles moved to 2-0 in the preseason and, after Thursday night's win over the New England Patriots, there was no denying there's competition to be the backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts.

The Birds won 14-13 on the road in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Two days after the Eagles participated in a joint practice against the Patriots, they chose to sit Hurts for the second straight preseason game.

QB Kenny Pickett played the entire first half and completed 11 of 13 passes but for only 67 yards.

"Just taking the completions that are there and try to move the offense," Pickett said. "Those big plays will come sooner rather than later."

The Eagles' lone points through two quarters came on a 42-yarder by Jake Elliott. He added a 38-yarder in the fourth.

The Patriots sacked Pickett four times in the first half.

But Tanner McKee was making the case he should be Hurts' backup.

McKee started the second half for the Eagles and finished 15 of 19 for 140 yards. Sirianni re-inserted McKee in the fourth.

He led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Tanner McKee during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

"Coach told us that was going to be the game plan before the game and the coaches did a good job communicating it," McKee said. "I was just ready to roll whenever they called me."

The Patriots were leading 13-6 when the Eagles rallied. Rookie running back Kendall Milton ran for a 1-yard score and McKee connected with Ainias Smith on the go-ahead 2-point conversion.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't commit to whether we'll see any of the starters play in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sat., Aug. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Meanwhile, Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye ran for a touchdown and led the New England Patriots on two of the team's three scoring drives.

The No. 3 overall draft pick out of North Carolina appeared in just one series in the Patriots' preseason opener, but played the second and third quarters of this one. He finished 6 of 11 for 47 yards.