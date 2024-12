Driver carjacked at gunpoint by 4 masked men at Wawa in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four masked men carjacked a driver at gunpoint at the Wawa in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

It happened at the store on Aramingo Avenue at Wheatsheaf Lane around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

The carjackers took off with a black Mercedes Benz.

No injuries were reported.