Driver crashes into creek near Havertown, Delaware Co. department store

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver trying to use a cut-through road next to a Delaware County, Pa. department store ended up crashing through a fence and into a creek.

It happened outside Kohl's in Havertown around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The path between the store and the creek connects West Chester Pike and Route 1.

Authorities say rescuers saved the driver, who suffered cuts and bruises.

The crash is under investigation.