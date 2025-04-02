Driver escapes injury after train collides with car in Galloway Township, NJ

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A driver was not injured after their car was hit by a train in Galloway Township, New Jersey, according to officials.

It happened around 8:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Pomona Road crossing.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the vehicle mangled as crews were working to clear the scene.

Police have not revealed the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officials said there were about 33 riders on New Jersey Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line train when the crash occurred.

The train departed 30th Street Station in Philadelphia at about 7:03 p.m. en route to Atlantic City.

Officials say no one on the train or in the car was injured.

Train service has since resumed.