Driver seriously injured after tree falls on SUV along I-476 in Delaware County

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was seriously injured on Thursday morning when a tree fell onto an SUV along I-476 in Delaware County.

It happened around 11:05 a.m. in the northbound lanes, about a mile from the exit to West Chester Pike.

Pennsylvania State Police say the driver was taken to the hospital by medics. That person's condition has not been released.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the heavily damaged Toyota Rav 4 stopped on the highway. Most of the debris from the tree had been moved off to the shoulder.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by the scene as of noon, leading to heavy delays.

