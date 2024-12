Driver injured in crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver was injured after their vehicle overturned in a crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday on Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive.

Police say the driver lost control on the roadway, crashing the vehicle on its side.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

