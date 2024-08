Maserati gets wedged between store, entrance ramp after driver loses control in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a driver in a Maserati lost control and crashed into a dry cleaner store in Bala Cynwyd.

The vehicle somehow managed to get wedged between the dry cleaners and an entrance ramp.

It happened on Montgomery Avenue, at the sharp curve onto Conshohocken State Road around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders had to pull the driver and a passenger from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.