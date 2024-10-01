Driver trapped for over an hour after crashing into building, severing gas line in Burlington Twp.

BURLINGTON TWP. , New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver lost control in Burlington Township, New Jersey, causing them to crash into a business.

It happened on Route 130 at 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The driver severed a utility gas line then landed inside the building that houses Cenco Heating Oil and Propane.

The driver was trapped for more than an hour until rescuers finally pulled that person from the vehicle.

Police had to shut down one lane of 130 as they investigated the crash.

The driver was rushed to Cooper University Hospital with several injuries.

