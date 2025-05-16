Driver rescued from flash flood after strong storms hit West Chester, Pa.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A West Chester man is grateful to be alive after flash flooding left him trapped in his car during severe storms on Friday.

Richard White was driving near South Franklin and East Miner Streets just after noon when the flooding rains quickly rose past his car doors.

"It became so high that I had no more control over the car," White said.

His Coast Guard training kicked in and he stayed calm as the flooding waters rose around him.

"It was coming so quickly. I said, "I better back up and turn around." By that time, my car was flooded. It just spun me around in a circle," he said.

Police say the rain fell hard and fast, causing issues throughout the borough.

"It was predicted. We didn't expect it that fast, that quick," said Lt. David March.

Police say officers and firefighters performed about five water rescues throughout the borough, saving drivers who had been trapped in their cars.

"It's very scary, especially if you're in the car and water is coming up on your side. That's why we strongly advise people not to drive around barricades or drive through flooded waters because you could drown," said March.

Once the rain stopped, cleanup began. Bulldozers came in and scrapped debris off the mud-caked streets and began cleaning out storm drains.

Clean-up crews also began drying out the flooded first floor of the borough building.

Police say, thankfully, there are no known injuries because of the flood.

White says, however, his car is likely done for.

"I've lived here for 29 years and I've never seen that," he said.