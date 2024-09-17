Drug trafficking suspects had vehicles with sophisticated hidden compartments: Berks Co. DA

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than one million dollars' worth of drugs were seized and three men were arrested after an investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office said the investigation, called "Operation Trapped," targeted the drug ring based in Reading, Pa.

Search warrants were served late last week after an approximately eight-month-long investigation.

Three homes in Reading and one in Laureldale were searched, as were eight vehicles.

Of those vehicles, five of them have what the D.A.'s office called 'sophisticated hidden compartments,' or 'traps.'

According to detectives, the traps are secured using hydraulics, require specific combinations and are very difficult to open, WFMZ reported.

"We're able to find the wires that power the trap and that's how we activate them," Lt. Nelson Ortiz with the Berks County Drug Task Force told WFMZ.

Authorities seized 2.4 pounds of crack cocaine, more than six pounds of powdered cocaine, around 11 pounds of methamphetamine and about eight pounds of fentanyl.

The drugs have a street value of $1.2 million, the D.A.'s office said.

Several loaded guns and a 'large stock' of ammunition were also seized as evidence, as was $4,000 in cash.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Selwyn Alcala-Garcia and 33-year-old Marcial Cooper, both of Reading, and 47-year-old Rashawn Brinkley of Laureldale.

All three suspects are being held on $1 million bail.