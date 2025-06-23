Ducks deal Trevor Zegras to Flyers for Ryan Poehling, 2 picks

The Anaheim Ducks have tradedTrevor Zegras to the Philadelphia FlyersforRyan Poehling and two draft picks -- the No. 45 pick of the 2025 NHL draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Poehling, 26, has played in 283 career games with the Canadiens and Flyers, scoring 43 goals and 95 points. He was a first round pick (No. 25) of the Canadiens in 2017.

The trade marks a fresh start for the 24-year-old Zegras -- a 2019 first-round pick (No. 9) of the Ducks.

Zegras made a splash during his rookie season when he led all NHL rookies in points per game (0.81) and power-play goals (9) and finished as a runner-up for the Calder Trophy to Detroit's Moritz Seider.

However, Anaheim and Zegras have spoken behind the scenes over the past two years about the possibility of a change-of-scenery trade, which could benefit both the player and the team. It became clear to Zegras he wasn't in Anaheim's long-term plans, although he still worked hard to evolve his game, including emphasis on the defensive side of the puck.

"I want to thank Trevor for his contributions and efforts over the last six years," said Ducks GM Pat Verbeek in a statement. "While this was a difficult trade to make, we have and will continue to look at retooling our roster over the next couple of months, and this transaction is part of that process. We wish Trevor the best of luck with the Flyers."

Both the Flyers and Ducks have new coaches next season -- Rick Tocchet takes over in Philadelphia while Joel Quenneville was hired in Anaheim -- as the franchises look to take a step forward.

Anaheim, especially, is viewing the 2025-26 season with urgency. The Ducks recently traded for Rangers veteran Chris Kreider as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Zegras, a native of Bedford New York, has scored 67 goals and 186 points in 268 career games. He came up through the U.S. National Team Development Program and Boston University.